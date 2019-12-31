First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMY remained flat at $$13.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.