First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FCT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

