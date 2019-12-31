Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

