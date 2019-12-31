Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 23.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,607. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. Craig Hallum began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

