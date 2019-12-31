FLIP (FLP) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $517,156.00 and $179.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

