FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $8,783.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066165 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.