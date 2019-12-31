Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 87.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

