Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on F. Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of F opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $528,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,367,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 105,823 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 652,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,264 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

