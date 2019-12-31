Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forestar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $996.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.