Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 331.40 ($4.36).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Forterra in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Forterra to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

FORT opened at GBX 349 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 302.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 212 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

