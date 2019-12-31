Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $384.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $356.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.