Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.54 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $384.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $356.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.