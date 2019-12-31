Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 15th

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 116.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

FCPT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 37,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,260. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

