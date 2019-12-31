Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.75 million, a P/E ratio of -467.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.99 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $2,387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

