Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

