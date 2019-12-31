Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Franklin Financial Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.10.

NYSE FSB opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

