Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0589 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of FLBR opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

