Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

