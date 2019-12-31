Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:FLMB opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.