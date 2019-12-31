Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Announces $0.01 — Dividend

Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA FLSP opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

