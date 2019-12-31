Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

