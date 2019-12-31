Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of FSP opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.