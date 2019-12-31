Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.63 ($90.26).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €75.78 ($88.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €76.48 and its 200 day moving average is €75.72. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

