Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Receives €77.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.63 ($90.26).

FRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €75.78 ($88.12). 40,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.72.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

