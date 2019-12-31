Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Achieves $162,250.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Freicoin has a total market cap of $162,250.00 and $9.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Freicoin

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,647,357 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

