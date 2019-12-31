FY2020 EPS Estimates for NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NEXT/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NXGPY opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This is a positive change from NEXT/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT/ADR’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

