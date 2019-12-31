Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in December

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

