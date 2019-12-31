Gas (GAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $964,017.00

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Gas has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $964,017.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00012783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Coinnest and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.01333480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Poloniex, Huobi, Bitinka, Bitbns, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, Koinex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.