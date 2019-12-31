Gems One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,158.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a market capitalization of $192,198.00 and $1,158.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,794,972 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.