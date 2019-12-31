Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Shares Up 4.2%

Genel Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, 1,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Genel Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

