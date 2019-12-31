Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

GCO stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Genesco has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $435,571 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genesco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

