Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Short Interest Update

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,437,885.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,552,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.81.

GWR stock remained flat at $$111.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $111.97.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $583.69 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

