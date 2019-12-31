Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $460,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $510,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $510,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $269.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Geron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Geron by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Geron by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 134,245 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

