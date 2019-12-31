Giant (GIC) One Day Volume Tops $3,631.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Giant has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $90,309.00 and approximately $3,631.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.42, $11.91, $5.63 and $70.83.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00642203 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003197 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000888 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,694,746 coins and its circulating supply is 6,694,742 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $5.63, $20.33, $11.91, $7.59, $10.42, $33.89, $70.83, $24.71, $31.10, $13.92 and $50.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

