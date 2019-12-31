Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

