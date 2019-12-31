Gifto (GTO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bithumb, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Coinnest, Bithumb, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Allbit, Bibox, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Kryptono and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

