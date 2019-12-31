Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 15,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. 380,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,247. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,795,780 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,529,000 after acquiring an additional 210,180 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 28,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

