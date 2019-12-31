Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2019 – Glacier Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/23/2019 – Glacier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

12/18/2019 – Glacier Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

12/13/2019 – Glacier Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Glacier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

12/4/2019 – Glacier Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

11/16/2019 – Glacier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2019 – Glacier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. 8,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

