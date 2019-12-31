Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 759,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $301.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

