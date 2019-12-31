Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GLBZ opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

