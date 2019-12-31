Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $550,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $1.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $45.39 million, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $68.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBT. Nomura raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

In related news, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $241,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,539 shares of company stock worth $7,157,463. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

