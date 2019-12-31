Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Trinity Merger (NYSE:TMCX) Critical Contrast

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Trinity Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Trinity Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73% Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Trinity Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 3.91 $43.38 million N/A N/A Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Merger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Trinity Merger on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

About Trinity Merger

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

