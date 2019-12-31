Global Digital Content Price Reaches $0.0007 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $1.92 million and $327,465.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00578110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,617,349 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

