Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.