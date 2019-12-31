Global X China Consumer ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

CHIQ stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

