Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1898 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

KRMA stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

