Global X E-Commerce ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:EBIZ)

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.