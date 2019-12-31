Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) to Issue $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BOSS stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

