Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Plans $0.02 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

