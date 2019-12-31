Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ BFIT opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $22.02.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.