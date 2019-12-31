Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Declares $0.28 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2818 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.